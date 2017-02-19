Teen driver dies, 2 passengers injured in single-vehicle crash i - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Teen driver dies, 2 passengers injured in single-vehicle crash in Pointe Coupee Parish

Posted by WAFB Staff
POINTE COUPEE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

A teen boy was killed and his two passengers were badly injured in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning, according to Louisiana State Police.

Troopers reported Clayton Jarreau, 17, of Ventress, died in the crash.

They said it happened on LA 417 south of LA 970 in Pointe Coupee Parish around 3 a.m.

Senior Tpr. Bryan Lee said the investigation so far shows Jarreau was driving a 2003 GMC Sierra south on LA 417 when the truck went off the road in a curve, hit a culvert and flipped. He added investigators still don’t know exactly what caused the truck to veer off the highway.

According to Lee, Jarreau was not wearing a seat belt and did not survive. Lee stated the two passengers in the truck were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Regional Medical Center with severe injuries. Their names were not released.

"Impairment is suspected to be a factor in this crash," Lee said in a written release.

He added a sample of Jarreau’s blood will be sent to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

