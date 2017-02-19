Authorities search for 2 brothers who escaped Tangipahoa Parish Jail

Several law enforcement agencies are actively searching for two brothers who escaped from jail Sunday afternoon.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Christopher Woolridge, 23, and Daeshawn Woolridge, 20, escaped from the parish jail in Amite around 3:15 p.m.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards said surveillance footage confirmed they escaped the grounds and left their uniforms behind.

He added the brothers were last seen near Bennett Road and McCoy Lane.

Authorities did not say what charges the two men were facing that led to their imprisonment.

Homeland Security, Louisiana State Police, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office, Amite Police Department, Hammond Police Department and St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the search.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.