EMS reports crash involving ambulance - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

EMS reports crash involving ambulance

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Scotland Avenue at Thomas Road in Baton Rouge (Source: EMS) Scotland Avenue at Thomas Road in Baton Rouge (Source: EMS)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Officials reported an ambulance was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to Commander Brad Harris with East Baton Rouge Parish EMS, the crash happened at the intersection of Scotland Avenue and Thomas Road, which is near BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, around 4:15 p.m.

He said the ambulance rear-ended a small four-door vehicle.

He added there were no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Shot fired next door kills boy, 7, eating snack at kitchen table

    Shot fired next door kills boy, 7, eating snack at kitchen table

    Monday, May 22 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-22 23:13:10 GMT
    Dequante Hobbs (Source: Family photo)Dequante Hobbs (Source: Family photo)

    Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street. 

    More >>

    Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street. 

    More >>

  • Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Deadly virus threatens local crawfish industry

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 7:26 PM EDT2017-05-23 23:26:19 GMT

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>

    A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution.  “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly