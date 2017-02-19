EMS reports crash involving ambulance

Scotland Avenue at Thomas Road in Baton Rouge (Source: EMS)

Officials reported an ambulance was involved in a crash Sunday afternoon.

According to Commander Brad Harris with East Baton Rouge Parish EMS, the crash happened at the intersection of Scotland Avenue and Thomas Road, which is near BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, around 4:15 p.m.

He said the ambulance rear-ended a small four-door vehicle.

He added there were no injuries.

