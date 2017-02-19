3rd suspect in Valentine's Day murders surrenders to police - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

3rd suspect in Valentine's Day murders surrenders to police

Posted by WAFB Staff
Dominick Holliday (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) Dominick Holliday (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported Dominick Holliday, 26, the third suspect in a pair of deadly shootings in Baton Rouge on Valentine's Day, turned himself in to police Sunday.

Investigators said Holliday was wanted by EBRSO on a second-degree murder charge in the death of Marcus Holmes and sought by the Baton Rouge Police Department on a principal to second-degree murder charge in the death of Roosevelt Florida.

Berkelin Scott, 26, and Kendric Francis, 20, were arrested Saturday in connection with the same murders.

Authorities said it all began on January 20. According to deputies, the three suspects tried to rob a man on Tracy Avenue near Joor Road. The victim was shot and seriously hurt, but is expected to survive.

The East Baton Rouge Violent Crimes Unit reported on Valentine's Day around 2 a.m., deputies found Marcus Holmes, 22, dead on Maplewood Drive in the Glen Oaks area.

Four hours later, police were called to another shooting scene on Mills Avenue in which Roosevelt Florida, 53, was also found shot to death.

Evidence markers indicated at least 20 rounds were fired at both scenes.

