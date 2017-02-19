3rd suspect in Valentine's Day murders surrenders to police

House lawmakers agreed to toughen future standards for the TOPS program by a slim margin Tuesday.More >>
A Baton Rouge woman believes she has the key to help police crack a case after seeing an alleged burglary on social media. She has gotten law enforcement involved and is disgusted in how she may be linked to crime.More >>
As part of the nationwide Click It or Ticket campaign, the Baton Rouge Police Department is teaming up with law enforcement agencies across the country to ticket drivers not wearing their seat belts.More >>
A bill overhauling Louisiana’s film tax credit program is gaining traction at the capitol. A House panel unanimously approved the measure earlier this week.More >>
Raising Cane's has donated $100,000 to Pet Partners, the national leader in demonstrating and promoting animal-assisted therapy, activities, and education.More >>
To the casual observer, this looks like any other section of marsh. However, this spot in extreme Eastern New Orleans-- almost at the St. Tammany Parish line-- is unique.More >>
A deadly virus is threatening the crawfish industry in Southwest Louisiana. It's called white spot syndrome virus and it was first discovered in Thailand, but somehow it made its way to ponds in South Louisiana and specialists are struggling to find the funds to research a solution. “The catch was increasing and increasing and then it dropped 70% and that's when you saw the dead crawfish floating in the water,” said a crawfish farmer of 34 years, Ian Garbarino. He...More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith said the three will be charged with auto theft and kidnapping in Hinds County.More >>
