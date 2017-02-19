Convicted felon arrested after accidentally shooting himself in the leg

A convicted felon is reportedly back behind bars where he is recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, police were called to Elm Drive near Shelley Street around 5:15 p.m. Sunday evening.

When emergency responders arrived on scene, they found Christopher Chatman, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.

The probable cause report states that Chatman initially told police that he didn't know who shot him. However, the officer saw a box of ammo near his foot and that's when he allegedly changed his story.

Police say Chatman admitted to having a gun and that it accidentally went off in his pocket.

Chatman was transported to the hospital and treated for his injury. Due to his status as a convicted felon, police charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, firearm altered, illegal carrying of a weapon, and criminal mischief.

Records for the 19th Judicial District Court show that Chatman has prior convictions for possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

