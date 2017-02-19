Convicted felon arrested after accidentally shooting himself in - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Convicted felon arrested after accidentally shooting himself in the leg

Posted by WAFB Staff
Christopher Chatman (Source: EBRSO) Christopher Chatman (Source: EBRSO)
Elm Drive near Shelley Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB) Elm Drive near Shelley Street in Baton Rouge (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A convicted felon is reportedly back behind bars where he is recovering from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. 

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, police were called to Elm Drive near Shelley Street around 5:15 p.m. Sunday evening. 

When emergency responders arrived on scene, they found Christopher Chatman, 26, suffering from a gunshot wound to the leg.  

The probable cause report states that Chatman initially told police that he didn't know who shot him. However, the officer saw a box of ammo near his foot and that's when he allegedly changed his story. 

Police say Chatman admitted to having a gun and that it accidentally went off in his pocket. 

Chatman was transported to the hospital and treated for his injury. Due to his status as a convicted felon, police charged him with felon in possession of a firearm, illegal use of a weapon, firearm altered, illegal carrying of a weapon, and criminal mischief. 

Records for the 19th Judicial District Court show that Chatman has prior convictions for possession of synthetic marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia

