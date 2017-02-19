Dogs take to the streets for Krewe of Mutts Parade

There was only one major Carnival parade in downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday and it went to the dogs.

Proud pooch owners got to show off their dogs to the public in the Krewe of Mutts Parade.

Hundreds of our four legged friends gathered on North Street.

This year's theme was "All Paws on Deck - Louisiana Strong."

The parade honored those who helped with rescue and recovery during the August flood.

