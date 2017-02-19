Work release inmate who walked off job arrested at Mardi Gras parade

Mertis Wade, 24, the inmate who walked away from his work release job site Tuesday, was arrested Saturday night in Metairie while at the Krewe of Caesar parade in Metairie, according to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

Col. Richie Johnson with WBRSO said Wade was captured by WBRSO Narcotics, US Marshals Task Force and the Louisiana Attorney General's Task Force.

According to Johnson, Wade walked off from his job of doing dishes at Louisiana Bayou Bistro on February 14.

Wade was arrested in 2013 for a simple robbery charge out of Orleans Parish and moved to West Baton Rouge Parish in 2015 for the work release program.

Wade is currently being held in Jefferson Parish and will return to West Baton Rouge Parish where he will face an escape charge.

An internal investigation remains underway at the WBRSO. One deputy has already been suspended for two weeks.

