Mayor honors woman who rescued injured officer by jumping on suspect’s back during struggle

A Good Samaritan is credited with stepping in and rescuing a Baton Rouge Police officer who was being attacked by a suspect during a traffic stop.

The Baton Rouge Police Department gave a special thank you on its Facebook page to Vickie Williams-Tillman, 56, for assisting Officer Billy Aime.

BRPD reported Thomas Bennett, 28, of Albany, was arrested in the attack.

According to police, the incident happened on Harry Dr. off Airline Hwy. south of Tom Dr. just before 8 a.m. Officials said Aime conducted a routine traffic stop, but things became violent.

Officer Aime allegedly found drugs in Bennett's vehicle and was attempting to arrest him. Bennett, however, allegedly began to struggle and managed to grab the Aime’s police-issued baton.

Bennett reportedly hit Aime in the head.

Investigators said Williams-Tillman was in her car when she saw what was happening. She called police and then decided to step in to try and help the injured officer. She took quick action and jumped on the back of the suspect in an attempt to get him off the officer.

“She took action and taking action doesn’t necessarily mean physical,” said Sgt. L’Jean McKneely, Public Information Officer for the Baton Rouge Police Department. “The call that she made saying that our officer is out here fighting, that was big. But then her taking that second step was even bigger and she gave that officer a second chance.”

At that point, additional officers arrived on scene and a Taser was deployed on Bennett.

The woman, the officer, and the suspect were all transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Amie suffered a head injury and had bleeding to his mouth and head. Williams-Tillman reportedly hurt her wrist.

Aime has 21 total years of service in law enforcement, nine of those with BRPD.

Bennett was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He is charged with aggravated battery, disarming a police officer, battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with violence, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia. His bond is set at $167,500.

Monday afternoon, Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome held a special press conference to honor Williams-Tillman for her brave actions. BRPD Chief Carl Dabadie and Officer Amie were both present at the conference.

