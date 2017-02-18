LSU pitcher Jared Poche' throws no-hitter, Tigers shut out Army in both games

Information provided by LSU Sports

BATON ROUGE, LA - Senior Jared Poche' fired seven no-hit innings as LSU defeated Army 6-0 for LSU baseball's 2,500 win Saturday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium Skip Bertman Field.

Poche’s no-hitter marked the sixth in school history and the first individual no-hitter since March 14, 1979. The last no-hitter was a combined no-hitter on May 13, 2014 when LSU defeated Northwestern State 27-0.

LSU opened the season with back-to-back shutouts for the first time since May 30, 2015 and June 1, 2015 when the Tigers blanked UNC-Wilmington, 2-0, in consecutive games in the Baton Rouge Regional.

The Tigers improved to 2-0 on the season, and Army fell to 0-3 on the year.

Poche' improved to 1-0 on the year after throwing seven innings and striking out four.

The Tigers took the 3-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth inning. Designated hitter Bryce Adams led off the inning with a double and catcher Michael Papierski followed with a single to put runners on first and third for third baseman Josh Smith. The freshman followed with a sacrifice fly to centerfield, which scored Adams. After centerfielder Antoine Duplantis reached on a fielder’s choice, shortstop Kramer Robertson tripled to the right field corner to drive in two runs.

Click here for the recap of Game 2

The LSU baseball team opened the 2017 season with a 9-0 win against Army, marking the largest opening game shutout for the Tigers since 1996.

The Tigers improved to 1-0 on the season and 11-0 in season openers under head coach Paul Mainieri.

Junior right-hander Alex Lange (1-0) earned the win for the Tigers after firing five innings and striking out six, only giving up four hits. This marked the second time in his career that Lange did not allow a walk. The first occurred during an eight-inning outing during the 2015 season.

Second baseman Cole Freeman led off the 2017 season with a single to right field. The senior stole second base, advanced to third on a throwing error by the catcher and scored on a groundout to first by Antoine Duplantis. After shortstop Kramer Robertson walked, junior Greg Deichmann laced a 1-2 pitch over the right-centerfield wall as the Tigers took the 3-0 lead after one inning.

LSU grabbed the 4-0 lead in the bottom of the fourth inning after freshman first baseman Jake Slaughter was first pitch swinging and drove the ball into the left field bleachers to mark his first collegiate hit and home run.

Click here for the recap of Game 1