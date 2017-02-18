Authorities arrest 2 suspects in 2 deadly Valentine's Day shootings, 3rd suspect sought

Police have locked up two men who are accused in two of the deadly shootings in Baton Rouge from the past week, but their investigation is far from over as a third man is still on the run.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Berkelin Scott, 26, and Kendric Francis, 20, are charged for the murders of two people on Valentine's Day and in connection with a violent robbery in January. Investigators added they are still searching for Dominick Holliday, 26.

Scott yelled at news cameras Saturday night just before he was taken to jail.

Authorities said it all began on January 20. According to deputies, the three suspects tried to rob a man on Tracy Avenue near Joor Road. The victim was shot and seriously hurt, but is expected to survive.

The East Baton Rouge Violent Crimes Unit reported on Valentine's Day around 2 a.m., deputies found Marcus Holmes, 22, dead on Maplewood Drive in the Glen Oaks area.

Four hours later, police were called to another shooting scene on Mills Avenue in which Roosevelt Florida, 53, was also found shot to death.

Evidence markers indicated at least 20 rounds were fired at both scenes.

Investigators said Scott was arrested Saturday around noon. Authorities said he is charged with second-degree murder by BRPD in Florida's death. They added he is also charged by EBRSO with second-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon and aggravated criminal damage to property in the shooting that resulted in the death of Holmes. They also reported he will face attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery charges in the Tracy Avenue robbery and shooting.

VCU said Francis was arrested Friday evening on an unrelated BRPD warrant for theft of a firearm. Officials said he is charged by BRPD with principal to second-degree murder in the shooting that caused Florida's death. They reported he is charged by EBRSO with principal to second-degree murder and armed robbery for his alleged involvement in Holmes's death. He is also charged with attempted second-degree murder and armed robbery in connection with the shooting on Tracy Avenue.

Investigators said Holliday is wanted by EBRSO on a second-degree murder charge in Holmes's death and sought by BRPD on a principal to second-degree murder charge in Florida's death. They added he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

A total of eight shootings happened in Baton Rouge from Monday through Thursday.

