Denham Springs Mardi Gras Parade rolls on as flood recovery continues

Carnival parades always bring out enthusiastic crowds, but there's no doubt this year's parade in Denham Springs has extra meaning as the city continues to rebuild from the flood.

That spirit of bouncing back was on full display Saturday, as dozens of floats passed in front of Denham Springs High School.

The school has had its own struggle to rebuild following the flood.

"We are so excited," said Mayor Gerard Landry. "Here we are six-and-a-half months after the flood. There were some skeptics that we may not be able to pull off a Mardi Gras parade. But as you can tell by the size of the crowd and the size of the turnout of the riders, I think we have 26 floats, it's just been a phenomenal success."

The mayor added he knows Denham Springs has a long way to go to rebuild, but that the big parade turnout is a step in the right direction.

