Krewe of Mystique Parade rolls through downtown Baton Rouge

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Parade rolled through downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday.

Founded back in 1967, the Krewe of Mystique serves as Baton Rouge's oldest Mardi Gras krewe.

