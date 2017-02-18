Krewe of Mystique Parade rolls through downtown Baton Rouge - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Krewe of Mystique Parade rolls through downtown Baton Rouge

Posted by WAFB Staff
Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Parade (Source: WAFB) Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Parade (Source: WAFB)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Krewe Mystique de la Capitale Parade rolled through downtown Baton Rouge on Saturday.

If viewing on a mobile device, click here to see a slideshow of photos from the parade

Founded back in 1967, the Krewe of Mystique serves as Baton Rouge's oldest Mardi Gras krewe.

