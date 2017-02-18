Louisiana agency heads react to House budget cut plan

Do you want to win $20 in free gas? Pelican State Credit Union is giving away $20 in free gas to the first 200 people who visit Popingo at 37384 Perkins Road in Prairieville on Tuesday.More >>
Meteorologist Jay Grymes said there is mainly good news regarding the latest update on the threat of heavy rains overnight. He said there are only few, if any, thunderstorms with this passing shield of rain and only isolated areas with 1" or more.More >>
Louisiana is holding outreach sessions to help homeowners with damage from last year's floods to fill out a survey that is the initial step to requesting aid from the state.More >>
Police reform in Baton Rouge is something a number of community groups have talked about since last summer’s tragic events, but one group is now a step closer to creating change by coming up with a list of policy recommendations it plans to present to the EBR Metro Council this week.More >>
FEMA announced Monday that the city of Central is getting an additional $1 million for debris removal, but that's just one part of a bigger recovery effort by the city.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
