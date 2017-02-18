Contractor arrested on fraud charges by a sheriff's office now wanted by several other law enforcement agencies

A contractor arrested in Ascension Parish on fraud charges is now wanted in several other parts of the area, including Baton Rouge.

Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers reported Matthew Morris, 39, of Baton Rouge, who owns Complete Construction Contractors, is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office and Walker Police Department.

According to investigators, Morris is facing multiple counts of residential contractor fraud, theft of assets of an aged person, exploitation of the infirmed and felony theft.

He was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on February 8 after being arrested in Gonzales. He was later released after posting a $635,000 bond.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867, text CS225 plus your message to CRIMES (274637) or anonymously or go to www.crimestoppersbr.com.

