Annual Clinton Mardi Gras Parade rolls through town

CLINTON, LA (WAFB) -

The town of Clinton rolled its 12th annual parade around the historic courthouse Saturday.

The theme this year was "Clinton Rising, Stronger Together."

WAFB’s own Robbie Reynold was one of the grand marshals and Graham Ulkins served as a judge.

District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla was this year's king and Mary Ann Williams was the queen.

