Familiar face will be missing from 2017 Krewe of Mutts parade

One very important dog will be missing this year from the annual Krewe of Mutts parade in downtown Baton Rouge. However, her legacy will not be forgotten.

Cane II, the beloved mascot for Raising Cane’s restaurants, died in September 2016 at the age of 17. The yellow lab participated as the Grand Marshal every year in the Capital Area Animal Welfare Society’s Mardi Gras parade.

Raising Cane’s founder and CEO Todd Graves is an avid supporter of animal organizations, such as CAAWS.

“The name of the restaurant was going to be ‘Sockeye’s Chicken Fingers’ after the Sockeye salmon I fished for in Alaska to raise money to start the restaurant,” states the Raising Cane’s website. “Luckily, a friend convinced me to name the first restaurant after my dog.”

The original Cane passed away around the time the first restaurant was launched. Graves’ wife, Gwen, gave him Cane II as a Christmas present.

Cane II became an active member of the Baton Rouge community and was even a certified pet therapy dog.

A banner was made in Cane II’s memory and will be out at the parade on Sunday, Feb. 19. The theme for this year’s events is All Paws on Deck – Louisiana Strong. It is meant to honor all those who helped with the rescue and recovery effort during the flooding event in August 2016.

The activities will be focused around Town Square from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. The parade starts at 2 p.m.

