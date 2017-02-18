TN woman drowns in crash at boat landing on Atchafalaya Basin

A Tennessee woman died early Saturday morning in a crash in south Louisiana in which the car she was in went into the water, according to authorities.

The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Antrineka Wilson, 27, of Memphis.

Deputies said the car went into the water next to the boat landing near the Butte La Rose Welcome Center off I-10 at the Butte La Rose exit around 3:30 a.m.

They added Wilson was unable to get out of the car and drowned. They reported another adult and two children were able to safely escape.

According to SMPSO, the three survivors were taken to the hospital and all were said to be in good condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.