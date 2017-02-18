Tip to Crime Stoppers leads to arrest of man accused of robbing Sam's Club

A 61-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing the Sam's Club after a deputies followed up on a tip to Crime Stoppers.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, the incident happened on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at the N. Mall Dr. location. Investigators believe George Joseph Jr. walked into the store at roughly 6:30 p.m. and threatened the door greeter by telling her, "I have a gun, I just got out of prison, been locked up for 3 years, I lost my wife, lost my house, I'ma hurt something, I'ma kill something."

Joseph reportedly took a Vizio TV in a cart and left without paying for it.

"The victim signaled for customer service to call for security at which time several employees rushed to aid," states a press release. "The suspect began to walk to the door with a Vizio TV in his cart. The suspect put the TV in the bed of the truck and fled at a high rate of speed in the older model Chevy pickup truck with no license plate affixed toward Siegen Lane."

Joseph was located thanks to a Crime Stoppers tip after a surveillance camera picture was shown on the newscast.

Joseph was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is being held on a $30,000 bond.

