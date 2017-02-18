Tip to Crime Stoppers leads to arrest of man accused of robbing Sam's Club

An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave following a reported incident involving a group text message, confirms BRPD.More >>
Drivers could soon get a warning before they drive past a speed cameras.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 22.More >>
A Minden woman has been arrested for reportedly stealing approximately $391,000 from residents of a retirement home in Arcadia, reports the Attorney General's Department of Justice.More >>
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon is addressing hurricane season, now less than two weeks away, and is urging everyone in Louisiana to invest in flood insurance, whether you think you need it or not.More >>
Lt. Emily McKinley with the Louisville Metro Police Department's Homicide Unit said shots were fired during a fight at a home behind the little boy's house in the 2100 block of West Madison Street.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
A Facebook post by Mississippi State Representative Karl Oliver is causing quite a stir online. Oliver, a Republican from District 46, represents Carroll, Grenada, Leflore, Montgomery and Webster counties.More >>
You've called about it. Some even have offered advice. Now we have an update on whether that snake has been removed from a Shreveport woman's car.More >>
The three suspects arrested for the kidnapping and murder of 6-year-old Kingston Frazier are in court right now. Their court appearance was scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday, May 22.More >>
A Midlands daycare worker has been charged for allegedly striking a child after she did not put her toys away at a Richland County daycare facility earlier this month.More >>
Authorities in Zimbabwe say a South African hunter died after being trampled by an elephant.More >>
A Richards disposal crew made a gruesome discovery Monday morning.More >>
The buyer assumed the ring was a piece of costume jewelry and only decided in the last few months to have it appraised.More >>
