Man arrested for allegedly exposing himself to employee at Subway

A man is behind bars for allegedly exposing himself to an employee at a Subway restaurant.

According to the probable cause report submitted by the Baton Rouge Police Department, the incident occurred on Friday, Feb. 17 at roughly 8:00 a.m.

The victim called police to the Subway on Florida Blvd. After she claims the suspect, Elliott Woodard, 37, of Addis, exposed his genitals to her after she made his sandwich.

The officer interviewed Woodard and he denied the allegations.

Woodard was arrested and charged with obscenity. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison and is being held on a $7,500.

