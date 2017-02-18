Play ball! LSU season gets underway after opening night postponed

LSU was supposed to open the season Friday night at Alex Box Stadium against the Air Force Falcons, but weather caused the game to be postponed.

Officials said the Tigers will play Army on Saturday in a seven-inning doubleheader starting at noon. They added Friday's Game 1 tickets may be used for the first game on Saturday.

Game 2 will start at 4 p.m. as originally scheduled. The stadium will be cleared between games.

LSU will face Air Force on Sunday at 1 p.m.

This version of the Purple & Gold has taken a bit of a hit before the first pitch has even been thrown, however. The loss of Bryce Jordan to a knee injury will certainly be felt at the plate. He was expected to be right there in the middle of the tigers lineup, probably the cleanup hitter, but now he’s out for the season.

And then Greg Deichmann gets hit in the face by a pitch during practice. That sounds terrible, and it is, but it looks like he’ll be ready to play on opening night.

On the mound, LSU will roll out a pair of veterans this year, Alex Lang and Jared Poche.

Of course, it’s more than just baseball this weekend, though.

It’s military appreciation weekend with the teams from Air Force and Army coming in to take on the Tigers.

On Saturday, Governor John Bel Edwards, who is an Army graduate, will throw out the first pitch.

