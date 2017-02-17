La. leaders send second letter to feds to get parishes hit by tornadoes declared disaster areas

Louisiana leaders have sent a second letter to federal officials urging them to declare disaster areas in parishes hit by this month's tornadoes.

The letter sent Friday from the head of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (GOHSEP) urges President Donald Trump's administration to accept Gov. John Bel Edwards's request to declare federal disasters in five parishes.

So far, the feds have only approved disaster declarations in two of the five parishes: Livingston and Orleans.

