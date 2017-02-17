Mardi Gras parade rolls at St. James Place retirement home

Despite threatening weather Friday afternoon, the 250 people who live at St. James Place Retirement Community on West Lee Drive beat the rain.

The parade finished right before the cocktail hour. The 18th amendment was the one that banned alcohol back in the late 20s.

The fancy new Lee High School had its precision drill team on hand for the event. Two of LSU's Golden Girls were in attendance. They were fully dressed because of the cold and handed out beads.

Parkview Baptist School also had its band at the retirement home.

Duke and Mary Faulkner are this year’s king and queen. Dr. Faulkner, a professor at LSU, traveled to 105 countries in his career aiding other countries in agriculture.

