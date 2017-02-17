Police investigate 8 shootings in 5 days, no suspects named

A total of eight shootings have happened in Baton Rouge since Monday and so far, only one arrest has been made.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it does not have any suspects. Investigators are taking on some new neighborhoods to help dig up more clues.

RELATED STORIES:

No arrests made after extremely violent week in Baton Rouge

Lights and sirens could be seen and heard across the Capital City every day this week. From north to south Baton Rouge and Brookstown to even low crime areas such as Broodmoor, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely with BRPD admitted officers were busy investigating shootings.

"It's definitely a lot," McKneely said. "That's why we rely on the community. Those crimes are occurring in Baton Rouge. People know what's going on and when they know what's going on, we need them to come forward and believe in us that we are going to do the job that we need to do."

There were two shootings Monday. One was on North Lobdell Boulevard, while the other was on Annette Street. There were three shootings on Tuesday. They were on Mills Avenue, Matthews Street and Glenlea Avenue. Police said that one was justified, but the others remain unsolved. Investigators said a man was shot in the head Wednesday during an armed robbery on Runnymede Avenue. Three people were shot in their cars Thursday in two separate incidents in north Baton Rouge.

"Somebody out there knows something. With all these shootings happening, there are guys carrying guns who are walking down the street," McKneely added.

He said top brass within the department have made some slight changes, hoping it will help them round up suspects. But they are really counting on witnesses to do their part.

"The district commander, along with uniformed patrol commander, they have gotten together. They know these shootings are occurring. They are rearranging the uniform patrol staff to put guys in certain areas to walk and ride the streets in hopes they come with something," McKneely explained.

But he said what they really need is someone to speak up.

If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.