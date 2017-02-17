Baton Rouge woman appears on 'Price is Right'

The mimosas were poured early Friday morning for a Baton Rouge woman and her friends as they had a "Price is Right" watch party.

She was the first one called to contestant's row.

Sarah McMicheal's friends, Kim Barnett and Tara Poe, were there to cheer her on as she made it down to contestant's row. And an even bigger crowd watched it all play out on TV.

McMicheal was the closest bidder on an electric guitar and made it on stage. She did not win the trip she played for, but she did get a big $1,000 bonus.

She did not win on her bonus spin and missed out on winning the showcase showdown.

However, she had a ball on the show.

She and her friends in the audience all work for the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

CLICK HERE to read more entertainment news stories

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.