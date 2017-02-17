FEMA says all MHUs are on their intended sites - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

FEMA says all MHUs are on their intended sites

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

FEMA released a statement Friday that all mobile housing units (MHUs) are on their intended sites.

The agency said some flood victims have even decided to turn their MHUs back in to the government.

FEMA added there are still some issues creeping up.

For example, victims with special needs never mentioned their situation and so crews never delivered the correct mobile home.

