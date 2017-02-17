FEMA says all MHUs are on their intended sites

In preparation for the forecasted rainfall over the next few days, sand and sand bags are available to East Baton Rouge Parish citizens at the following Baton Rouge Fire Department Stations.More >>
Insurance Commissioner Jim Donelon has extended an emergency regulation limiting an insurance company's ability to cancel or terminate policies in the state.More >>
Timothy Marquess has spent hours on end practicing for the Denham Springs High School Wind Ensemble. But this year was especially hard.More >>
Flash Flood Warning in effect for portions of viewing area.More >>
Today legislators will get a little physical with an "Out of Bounds" battle that doesn't involve politics.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
The protest centered on policies promoted by Pence, a former governor of Indiana, and president Donald Trump.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
The manager of the harbor said California sea lions are likely in their migratory and looking for handouts. When people hand food to the animals, he said, “That’s unfortunately what can happen.”More >>
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.More >>
