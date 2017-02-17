DCFS allows hot food purchases with SNAP or DSNAP cards in 7 tor - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

DCFS allows hot food purchases with SNAP or DSNAP cards in 7 tornado-affected parishes

Posted by WAFB Staff
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

DCFS reported it has received a waiver from the USDA to allow hot foods bought with SNAP or DSNAP cards in seven parishes affected by tornadoes on February 7.

Ascension, Jefferson, Livingston, Orleans, St. James, St. Tammany and Tangipahoa are included in the waiver.

People in those parishes are allowed to use the cards to purchase hot foods through March 31.

Hot food products are usually banned from being bought using SNAP or DSNAP cards.

