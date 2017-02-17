LSU and Oklahoma to meet in the GymQuarters Mardi Gras Invitational

No. 1 Oklahoma and No. 2 LSU meet Friday night at the GymQuarters Mardi Gras Invitational in St. Charles, MO.
The GymQuarters meet begins at 6:30 p.m. and will also feature SEC powers Georgia and Missouri.
LSU, 6-0 overall, is 5-0 in SEC play with wins against Alabama (6), Kentucky (9), Georgia (10), Missouri (15) and Arkansas (23).
Oklahoma (8-0) has an average score of 197.813 compared to LSU's 197.579. The Sooners have big wins this season against Alabama, UCLA and Auburn.
The Tigers return to the PMAC on Sunday to take on Iowa and George Washington at 2:30 p.m.
