Deputies arrest man accused of raping, molesting 9-year-old girl - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Deputies arrest man accused of raping, molesting 9-year-old girl

Posted by WAFB Staff
Connect
Jason Joe (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office) Jason Joe (Source: East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A man suspected of rape and molestation is behind bars Friday.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office reported Jason Joe, 38, of Jeanerette, is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in Baton Rouge.

Joe is charged with first-degree rape and molestation of a juvenile.

Bond has not been set.

Further details were held to protect the victim's identity.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly