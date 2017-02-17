Movie Tavern at Juban Crossing soon to reopen

It's been more than six months since the August flood and the Movie Tavern at Juban Crossing is still rebuilding.

"We were only open for 4.5 months," said Roland Bincifora, general manager of Movie Tavern.

Then, the August flood claimed the newly-opened theater. Four-and-a-half feet of water inundated the theater.

"It's something else to come back and see what we've been through. Walking out of here with water up to your knees," Bincifora added.

Bincifora said fortunately, everything upstairs, such as the projectors and high end equipment, was all spared. As they make repairs, they are making one renovation to the bar area.

"We're going to put big 55" TVs all around here and we're actually going to have lounge chairs, recliners, tables. It's like you're in your living room," Bincifora explained.

There are 11 theaters in total with the biggest theater holding up to 150 people.

"This was one of the theaters that was affected the most. I mean, all of theaters were affected, but this one was the one where we had chaos right here. All of this that you see here was literally cracked in half. It was like an earthquake that just erupted and all of this was four-and-a-half feet off the ground. It was insane. It's indescribable. The water was all the way up to the walls, actually up to the screen," Bincifora said.

There were about 100 seats in this specific theater and at its highest, the water made it just a few inches below a riser, but as a safety precaution and for the possibility of mold, all of the seats in the entire theater were removed. The 1,098 seats were lined up outside the theater and tossed out. Each seat costs hundreds of dollars and is custom made in four sections.

"Right now, MAPP is telling us everything is going pretty smooth. All the subcontractors are getting in here and doing what they're supposed to be doing. Nothing is backed up, so we're looking at mid-April," Bincifora added.

April 13 is the exact date when Movie Tavern at Juban Crossing will officially reopen to the public.

The Movie Tavern will hold a job fair on March 8 right in front of the theater. It is looking to fill about 160 jobs.

