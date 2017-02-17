Business is booming for Doctor's anti-frizz hair treatment

Headlines for local news, national news, weather, traffic, sports, and entertainment.More >>
Five people were selected as winners of new Lexus vehicles Thursday, May 18 as part of the annual Driving the Future campaign.More >>
Heavy rains will continue to impact south Louisiana through Tuesday and, as a result, flash flooding will remain a concern. The National Weather Service has placed the entire WAFB viewing area under a flash flood watch until 7 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Roadway incidents for Monday, May 22.More >>
The Knights of Columbus council for St Jean Vianney Catholic Church held a fundraiser to give back to the community.More >>
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
