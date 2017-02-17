YOUR TURN: Contractor Arrest

This week’s Your Turn segment goes to Charlene Johnson-Jones. Johnson-Jones and others reacted this week on our Facebook page to yet another story about a contractor being arrested for allegedly bilking flood victims out of thousands of dollars.

Johnson-Jones was happy about this latest arrest. In her words:

Get them -- all of them who are taking advantage of our citizens trying to rebuild their lives. They come from miles around and also live right here to do just that, take advantage of people. All are not crooks, but report and catch the ones who are. Times are hard and people are stressed out enough trying to get back to normal. Prayers for discernment so people will be able to spot a crook and send them on their way.

