Livingston resource fair to help homeowners, renters impacted by - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Livingston resource fair to help homeowners, renters impacted by severe weather

DENHAM SPRINGS, LA (WAFB) -

Residents in Livingston Parish who were impacted by severe weather will have the opportunity to get a little help with a one-stop-shop.  

A Disaster Recovery Resource Fair is being held in Denham Springs on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is being held at the North Park Auditorium, 30372 Eden Church Rd.  

The event is free and open to the public. American Sign Language interpreters and Spanish translators will be available.  

The resource fair is aimed at helping homeowners and renters get answers to their questions.  

The topics being addressed include:  

  • Housing resources 
  • Flood insurance 
  • Foreclosure prevention 
  • Unemployment  
  • Title issuance and successions 
  • Legal services 
  • Disaster Tax Relief 
  • Rebuilding safer and stronger 
  • Various types of loans 

For more information, contact the Louisiana Housing Corporation at 888-454-2001.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly