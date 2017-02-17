Livingston resource fair to help homeowners, renters impacted by severe weather

Residents in Livingston Parish who were impacted by severe weather will have the opportunity to get a little help with a one-stop-shop.

A Disaster Recovery Resource Fair is being held in Denham Springs on Saturday, Feb. 18 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. It is being held at the North Park Auditorium, 30372 Eden Church Rd.

The event is free and open to the public. American Sign Language interpreters and Spanish translators will be available.

The resource fair is aimed at helping homeowners and renters get answers to their questions.

The topics being addressed include:

Housing resources

Flood insurance

Foreclosure prevention

Unemployment

Title issuance and successions

Legal services

Disaster Tax Relief

Rebuilding safer and stronger

Various types of loans

For more information, contact the Louisiana Housing Corporation at 888-454-2001.

