LSU season opener postponed due to weather

LSU was supposed to open the season Friday night at Alex Box Stadium against the Air Force Falcons, but severe weather caused the game to be postponed.

Officials said the Tigers will play Army on Saturday in a seven-inning doubleheader starting at noon. They added Friday's Game 1 tickets may be used for the first game on Saturday.

Game 2 will start at 4 p.m. as originally scheduled. The stadium will be cleared between games.

LSU will face Air Force on Sunday at 1 p.m.

