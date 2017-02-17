La. AG issues warning to parents about several recalls

Recalls of several children's products has prompted Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to issue a warning to parents.

“Ensuring the health, safety and welfare of Louisiana's children is our top priority," Landry said. "Providing information and resources to parents and guardians is one of the most important steps in making our communities safer places to live, work, and raise our families."

The list includes:

Probity Cell’s Glion SmartScooter

FULLBEAUTY Brands Children’s Nightgowns

Summer Lil’ Luxuries Whirlpool, Bubbling Spa & Shower infant bath tubs with fabric slings

Mamas & Papas Armadillo Flip Strollers

Roylco Educational Light Cubes

Chimparoo Baby Carriers by L’echarpe Porte-bonheur

Fiddle Diddles Car Seat Strap Systems

Peg Perego Children’s Ride-On Vehicles

Skidders Footwear Children’s Shoes

Baby Bath Seats/Chairs Made by Lexibook

Playworld Stainless Steel Playground Slides

Chicken Toys by Bingo Deals

Aria Child Strollers

Tea Collection Children’s Denim Jackets

GLOPO Children’s Scooters

For more information, click here. For additional consumer tips, call the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline 800-351-4889.

