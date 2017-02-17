La. AG issues warning to parents about several recalls - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

La. AG issues warning to parents about several recalls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Recalls of several children's products has prompted Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry to issue a warning to parents.  

“Ensuring the health, safety and welfare of Louisiana's children is our top priority," Landry said. "Providing information and resources to parents and guardians is one of the most important steps in making our communities safer places to live, work, and raise our families." 

The list includes:   

  • Probity Cell’s Glion SmartScooter 
  • FULLBEAUTY Brands Children’s Nightgowns 
  • Summer Lil’ Luxuries Whirlpool, Bubbling Spa & Shower infant bath tubs with fabric slings 
  • Mamas & Papas Armadillo Flip Strollers 
  • Roylco Educational Light Cubes 
  • Chimparoo Baby Carriers by L’echarpe Porte-bonheur 
  • Fiddle Diddles Car Seat Strap Systems 
  • Peg Perego Children’s Ride-On Vehicles 
  • Skidders Footwear Children’s Shoes 
  • Baby Bath Seats/Chairs Made by Lexibook 
  • Playworld Stainless Steel Playground Slides 
  • Chicken Toys by Bingo Deals 
  • Aria Child Strollers 
  • Tea Collection Children’s Denim Jackets 
  • GLOPO Children’s Scooters 

For more information, click here. For additional consumer tips, call the Attorney General's Consumer Protection Hotline 800-351-4889. 

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.

