Krewe of Artemis rolls day after getting rained out

Due to wet weather Friday night, the Krewe of Artemis made the call to move its parade to Saturday.

If viewing on a mobile device, CLICK HERE to view a slideshow

The parade rolled at 7 p.m. on the same route in downtown Baton Rouge.

"The Krewe would like to thank Mayor-President Sharon Westin-Broome, the Baton Rouge Police Department and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for their cooperation," states a press release.

The 15th annual parade had more than 100 units, including 17 New Orleans' style floats and 10 local marching bands.

For a full list of parades in the Baton Rouge area, CLICK HERE

Want more Mardi Gras parade listings and information? CLICK HERE