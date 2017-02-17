Man arrested for standoff with police after shooting on Hammond St.

Today legislators will get a little physical with an "Out of Bounds" battle that doesn't involve politics.More >>
Want to win free tickets to see Garth Brooks perform live in concert on June 24? You'll have give some up some of your blood... literally.
Speeding and alcohol are the suspected factors that caused a crash that killed two teens, according to investigators with the Louisiana State Police.
A 40-year-old man died after he crashed his vehicle early Sunday morning in East Feliciana Parish.
LSU defeated Mississippi State Saturday evening to capture the program's 17th Southeastern Conference Championship.
The superintendent of Calvary Baptist Academy stopped the school's third and final valedictorian speech in mid-sentence during their graduation ceremony on Thursday night in Shreveport. But it has only generated more talk and more controversy about why it was stopped.
A Cherokee Village man returned home last week to find his mother lying in a pool of blood, covered in bite marks. Now, his mother is dead and the woman hired to care for her is in jail.
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.
The school district has apologized for the quote and says they are investigating how it was included in the yearbook in the first place.
