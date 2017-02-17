Man arrested for standoff with police after shooting on Hammond St.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly firing several shots near Hammond St. at St. Katherine Ave. Friday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.

Officials say Charles Edward Jones Jr. fired several shots at an individual on Hammond St. at roughly 3.30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10. When police responded to the scene, police say Jones ran into a house and refused to come out.

A special response team was on the scene for nearly two hours. However, Jones managed to escape and avoid capture.

According to the probable cause report, Jones shot at a group of individuals he believed were part of a robbery against him several days prior.

Jones was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison Thursday and is charged with attempted first degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

