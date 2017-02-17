No arrests made after extremely violent week in Baton Rouge

A violent week in Baton Rouge continues with another pair of shootings.

The latest incident happened late Thursday evening just before 11 p.m. on Evangeline Street at Plank Rd. According to reports, the victim was shot while sitting inside a vehicle. Investigators said the victim is listed as stable but serious.

Just a couple hours before that shooting, police were called to Finch street in Scotlandville. There officers found two victims inside a car. Both are expected to survive.

On Wednesday, a man was shot in the head during a suspected robbery on Runnymede Ave. located off Old Hammond Hwy. The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition.

Tuesday, Valentine's Day, saw three deadly shootings and two happened within blocks of each other.

First, detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office were called to the Glen Oaks area at roughly 2:30 a.m. Marcus Holmes, 22, was shot to death near the corner of Matthews Street and Maplewood.

Less than 12-hours later, deputies were called back to the neighborhood just a few blocks away for another shooting. In this case detectives say Terione Williams, 19, was shot after he allegedly tried to rob individuals at a home on Glenlea Ave.

Between those two shootings was another fatal shooting investigated by the Baton Rouge Police Department. The body of Roosevelt Florida, 53, was found on Mills Ave. Investigators say he was shot multiple times.

And the violent week started with an early morning fatal shooting in north Baton Rouge. It happened at a home located on Annette Street shortly after 6 a.m. The victim, Tevin Gunter, 25, was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in any of these cases and at this time, it is not known if any of the cases are connected. If you know anything that could help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

Only one case this week resulted with an arrest. That shooting happened late Monday night.

Police say Shalonda Leonard, 26, shot a 20-year-old man in the arm during an argument at an apartment complex located on N. Lobdell. She was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for attempted second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon.

