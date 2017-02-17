Police investigate shooting on Evangeline Street at Plank Road

Baton Rouge police were called to a shooting late Thursday night on Evangeline Street at Plank Road.

The shooting happened around 10:45 p.m.

According to reports, the victim was shot while sitting inside a vehicle. Investigators said the victim is listed as stable but serious.

The victim was alert and talking when she was put into an ambulance. It is believed she could have been shot elsewhere and taken to Evangeline at Plank.

Investigators added one person was detained at the scene, but that person's involvement in the shooting is unknown.

