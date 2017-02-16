BRPD responds to shooting on Finch Street

The Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting Thursday night in the 2500 block of Finch Street.

The preliminary information from officials was the shooting happened around 9 p.m.

Authorities said a man and woman both suffered gunshot wounds while inside a vehicle. Both victims were taken to the hospital with injuries police said are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are trying to determine whether the shots came from inside or outside the car.

