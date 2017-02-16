Lawmakers sound off after Troy Brown resigns from Senate

An upcoming race will benefit two deputies who were seriously wounded during the July 2016 ambush attack on law enforcement.More >>
An upcoming race will benefit two deputies who were seriously wounded during the July 2016 ambush attack on law enforcement.More >>
Roadway incidents for Saturday, May 20.More >>
Roadway incidents for Saturday, May 20.More >>
Flash Flood Warning in effect for portions of viewing area.More >>
Flash Flood Warning in effect for portions of viewing area.More >>
A Baton Rouge victim of contractor fraud was forced to sell his house after an east Texas contractor failed to complete repairs, according to authorities.More >>
A Baton Rouge victim of contractor fraud was forced to sell his house after an east Texas contractor failed to complete repairs, according to authorities.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Landry's office has negotiated a $1 million drug company settlement that he says will make an opioid overdose treatment available for free to first responders around Louisiana.More >>
Attorney General Jeff Landry's office has negotiated a $1 million drug company settlement that he says will make an opioid overdose treatment available for free to first responders around Louisiana.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
19-year-old Byron McBride, 18-year-old DeAllen Washington and 18-year-old Dwan Diondro Wakefield have all been arrested in the slaying of the child.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.More >>
Nicholas Deon Thrash is facing 10 counts of child molesting, and the girl's mother is also pressing charges. The girl is now 20 weeks pregnant.More >>