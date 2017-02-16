Talent on display at BREC's 3rd annual Black History program

Thursday night, the talent of Baton Rouge area schools was on display in celebration of black history month.

BREC held its third annual black history event at the Independence Park Theater. Dr. Ivory Toldson spoke before the crowd. He played a big role in helping to expand historically black colleges.

The program also honored Baton Rouge Mayor-president Sharon Weston Broome as a trailblazer in the community.

