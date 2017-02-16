HUD approves action plan for first round of allocation of flood recovery money

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) approved Louisiana's Action Plan for the first allocation of flood recovery money from the historic August 2016 flooding.

The first appropriation is for approximately $438 million.

"This is great news for the nearly 200,000 families who were impacted by historic floods in 2016. We know we still have a long way to go, but this is reassuring for families and businesses who are ready to rebuild their homes. I want to thank both the Obama and Trump administrations for their assistance, as well as the entire Louisiana congressional delegation for working with me to make this possible. We are extremely grateful to HUD for such a quick review of the Action Plan and their continued assistance. Louisiana is still in need of additional assistance, and we will continue to work with the administration and congressional delegation to make it happen," said Governor John Bel Edwards.

In the approval letter, HUD commends the state for its commitment to increasing the speed of recovery.

Gov. Edwards has made six trips to Washington, D.C. to lobby for flood relief assistance for citizens impacted in both March and August of 2016. The state has requested a total of $3.7 billion in assistance thus far. A second appropriation of assistance was granted in December of 2016. The amendment for that allocation is still pending approval from HUD.

The full approval letter can be read below:

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.