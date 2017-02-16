Victim identified in fatal crash in front of Central High involving FedEx truck

Wax Rd. was closed at West Brookside Dr. in Central Thursday evening around 5 p.m. due to a bad crash. One man has died as a result of that crash, says the Central Police Chief.

The victim has been identified as Hodges Curry, 53.

BREAKING: Wax Rd. still closed in Central due to this wreck. This is right in front of Central High. At least one person critical pic.twitter.com/FkBTazTiwP — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) February 16, 2017

The Central Police Department worked the crash, which involved a FexEx truck and a pickup truck. The Central Police Chief says the driver of the FedEx truck was not injured, however the driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The road was reopened around 8 p.m.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.