Victim identified in fatal crash in front of Central High involving FedEx truck

Wax Road at West Brookside Drive in Central (Source: WAFB) Wax Road at West Brookside Drive in Central (Source: WAFB)
CENTRAL, LA (WAFB) -

Wax Rd. was closed at West Brookside Dr. in Central Thursday evening around 5 p.m. due to a bad crash. One man has died as a result of that crash, says the Central Police Chief.

The victim has been identified as Hodges Curry, 53. 

The Central Police Department worked the crash, which involved a FexEx truck and a pickup truck. The Central Police Chief says the driver of the FedEx truck was not injured, however the driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries and later died.

The road was reopened around 8 p.m.

