Gov. Edwards already has more than $3 million for re-election campaign

He may be focused on shrinking Louisiana's massive budget problem, but Governor John Bel Edwards has not forgotten about his political future.

According to a fundraising report, the governor already has more than $3 million in the bank for his re-election campaign. That's just below what former governor Bobby Jindal had during his first year in office.

Some of Edwards’ money includes what was left over from his first campaign.

