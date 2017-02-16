Another Republican candidate joins the race for state treasurer

Another candidate has joined the race for state treasurer.

This is a position left empty after Republican John Kennedy left to join the U.S. Senate. Republican Senator Neil Riser says he will now run for treasurer.

He's served in the state senate since 2008 and joins two other GOP members who've already announced a bid for the position. Republicans Julie Stokes and John Schroder are also planning to run.

Voters are expected to choose a new state treasurer during the October 14 election.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.