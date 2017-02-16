Baton Rouge General holds teaching garden project with students

We all know fruits and vegetables are important, but many of us still prefer cheesecake. That's why doctors were at Bernard Terrace Elementary School in Baton Rouge Thursday morning.

Employees of Baton Rouge General helped kids plant their own fruits and vegetables. Kindergartners planted food like cucumbers and celery. Their theory is if kids learn how to grow healthy food, they'll be more inclined to eat it.

"In general, we don't get enough of those, so we're hoping to encourage that today and hopefully by the kids being able to participate in the garden, that will kind of excite them to incorporate more vegetables and fruits into their diet,” said Dr. Amanda Watts of BRG.

Doctors also stressed the importance of exercise by having the kids jump rope.

