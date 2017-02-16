BRPD: Man clinging to life after shot in head by robber

A Baton Rouge man is fighting for his life after police say he was robbed and shot in the head.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday night on Runnymede Ave. off of Old Hammond Hwy. when an unnamed victim told police he fought back while getting robbed.

"He said there was a struggle. The guy was trying to possibly rob him and he fought for his life and during that fight, he was struck in the head by one round, transported to the hospital with life threatening injuries," said Baton Rouge Police Department spokesperson, Sgt. L'Jean McKneely.

McKneely believes this is a random act where a person was looking for the opportunity to rob someone.

"This individual doesn't have a lot of foot traffic in and out of his apartment. He doesn't socialize with a lot of people. It's very unnatural, unbecoming of this happening in that particular area with this individual because he doesn't deal with a lot of people," said Sgt. McKneely.

"I was upstairs in bed and all of a sudden, I hear three loud distinctive gunshots," said Mary Bowen, who lives in Runnymede Townhomes. "It's so unusual to hear that here."

Bowen describes the victim as a "pleasant guy and very neat."

"When I see him, he's with a broom sweeping and he has his garage set up like a man cave. He's a very friendly, nice guy," said Bowen.

Bowen said she's lived in the privately owned townhomes for 23 years and described the area as safe, quiet, and a place where everyone knows everyone. "You couldn't live in a better place. Everyone knows everyone. It's a real community. We get together frequently on a monthly basis," said Bowen.

The case has shaken many people, left them scared, and wanting answers. Police do not have a suspect at this time, which is why they're asking for the public's help. Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.

